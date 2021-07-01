BioWare Announces New Era For Star Wars: The Old Republic

Some cool news from BioWare today as the company a new major expansion is coming to Star Wars: The Old Republic, kicking off a new era. Legacy Of The Sith will be the next expansion which will bring in a number of game improvements and help out the stability and longevity of the title. But on top of that, you're getting an awesome new storyline to explore and several new areas will be open to you across the galaxy. We have some of the details here as you can read the rundown over here, and you can check out the entire livestream reveal of it from today down at the bottom.

Return to the Underwater Depths

The Sith Empire has invaded Manaan to seize its abundance of kolto, a vital medical resource on all sides of the war. Battle through underwater facilities for control of the planet with separate Imperial and Republic Storylines. Completing the Manaan storyline will unlock a new base of operations for your faction, along with a new daily area!

Explore a Ruined Sith Fortress

The story continues on the planet Elom with the discovery of a ruined Sith Fortress that was mysteriously erased from all records. Rumors persist that Darth Malgus–on the hunt for ancient relics throughout the galaxy–may have found something critical to the future of the Jedi and the Sith. This new storyline will be available both as a solo experience as well as a multiplayer Flashpoint!

Gather Your Allies in Deep Space

An obscure Sith cult is harvesting technology from an ancient weapon of terrifying power. In the new R-4 Anomaly Operation, players will need to gather their allies to take down this galactic threat in deep space!

Shadows of the Underworld

Legacy of the Sith kicks off the next Galactic Season: Shadows of the Underworld! A new batch of rewards themed around the Shadow Syndicate–including Fen Zeil, a Duros Gunslinger and first Duros Companion in The Old Republic –will be available to all participating players. The new season will also come with a host of quality-of-life improvements, thanks to player feedback from our inaugural season in Game Update 6.3.