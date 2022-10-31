Black Adam Has Finally Been Added To MultiVersus

WB Games have finally added a character promised a while ago for MultiVersus, as Black Adam makes his presence known. While the character's inclusion and timing coincide with the release of the latest Warner Bros. movie of the same name, the character in the game is very much the traditional version. So no, you're not getting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a character. At least, until the day comes he makes a deal with the company for his likeness, or they exploited the movie version from his contract. All that aside, you have a new bruiser to use in the game. You can check him out in the latest trailer below.

"Known as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC canon, Black Adam in MultiVersus is inspired by his comic book origins and arrives as part of Season 1 with a moveset that leverages his superpowers derived from the ancient Egyptian gods. His abilities as a Bruiser class character are on full display in a newly released gameplay trailer, featuring his thunder and lightning attack to shock opponents, electromagnetic forcefield to block out enemy projectiles and flying ability for aerial combat and off-stage versatility. The Comic Classic Black Adam character variant is also shown and is available now for in-game purchase."

"MultiVersus is an all-new free-to-play platform fighter developed by Player First Games that introduces a team-based 2 vs. 2 format combined with an all-star cast of iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn; Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Jake the Dog and Finn the Human (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty), Gizmo (Gremlins), and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. More heroes and personalities will be continually added to the game, including Black Adam (DC), Stripe (Gremlins), and many others who will join the MultiVersus roster in the coming months."