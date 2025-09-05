Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Black Desert Console

Black Desert Console Adds Several Significant Pieces In Latest Update

Black Desert Console has been given an update fort September, adding new pieces of content that's already available to PC players

Article Summary Wukong class arrives in Black Desert Console, bringing new combat and unique abilities.

Arena of Solare 3v3 PvP mode debuts, leveling the playing field for competitive battles.

Abyss One: The Magnus opens, offering fast travel and mysterious new adventures.

Dehkia's Lantern shakes up monster zones, plus new accessories and fishing tournament.

Pearl Abyss has released a new major update for Black Desert Console this week, adding several pieces of content that play a vital role in the current edition of the title. The September 2025 Update is now live on Xbox and PlayStation, giving players a bunch of new items to add to the experience. Really, what you're getting is a ton of new stuff that has already been released on the PC version of the game. We have the finer details of everything that was added below as the content is live.

Black Desert Console – September 2025 Update

New Class: Wukong: Pole-wielder, Nimbus-rider and the Fighting Buddha's Heir — The new class Wukong has arrived. Crush everything in your path with the mighty Power Pole and unleash explosive energy from the Gourd Bottle! With his Jade Pillar ascension weapon, experience thrilling combat with Wukong.

