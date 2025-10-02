Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Black Desert Console

Black Desert Console Launches Atoraxxion Dungeon Series Update

Black Desert for Console has a new update for the month of October, as playewrs have new content tied to the Atoraxxion Dungeon Series

Article Summary Atoraxxion: Yolunakea and Orzekea dungeons debut on Black Desert Console with new bosses and storylines.

The Final Gladios brings a solo endgame challenge with exclusive rewards for veteran adventurers.

Solo Mode arrives for Atoraxxion, allowing players to tackle dungeons without a party for the first time.

Season: V launches, offering new progression rewards and closing the gap with Black Desert Online's content.

Pearl Abyss dropped a new update into Black Desert for Console today, as players have new content as part of the Atoraxxion Dungeon Series. Yolunakea, Orzekea, and The Final Gladios have been added to the game, along with new storylines and challenges tied to all three across the dungeons of Atoraxxion. Many of the other updates, which we have notes for below, will also close the update gap a little more between the console version and the PC version. Enjoy checking out the notes below for the content that is now live.

Black Desert Console – October 2025 Update

Atoraxxion: Yolunakea: The gates to Atoraxxion: Yolunakea, the third stronghold in the Atoraxxion dungeon series, have opened. Constructed by the ancient architect Yolu, this ancient stronghold offers Normal and Elvia difficulty modes, accessible through the Sol Magia, regardless of whether players have completed previous Atoraxxion dungeons (Vahmalkea and Sycrakea). Adventurers will team up with Yaz of the Secret Guards and uncover Yolu's legacy.

The gates to Atoraxxion: Yolunakea, the third stronghold in the Atoraxxion dungeon series, have opened. Constructed by the ancient architect Yolu, this ancient stronghold offers Normal and Elvia difficulty modes, accessible through the Sol Magia, regardless of whether players have completed previous Atoraxxion dungeons (Vahmalkea and Sycrakea). Adventurers will team up with Yaz of the Secret Guards and uncover Yolu's legacy. Atoraxxion: Orzekea: Atoraxxion: Orzekea is the climactic biome in the Atoraxxion series, featuring the story of Orze, the fourth and final Dehkima. This biome is also available in both Normal and Elvia difficulty modes, with monster-hunting zones for high-level players. Players can enter via the Elvia Realm to combat powerful Atoraxxion Weapon. When players defeat the final boss, they will unlock a new area called Orze's Paradise, where special loot will be obtainable twice per week. Atoraxxion: Orzekea will also feature a 5-person Co-op Mode where Adventurers can team up to face the final boss together.

Atoraxxion: Orzekea is the climactic biome in the Atoraxxion series, featuring the story of Orze, the fourth and final Dehkima. This biome is also available in both Normal and Elvia difficulty modes, with monster-hunting zones for high-level players. Players can enter via the Elvia Realm to combat powerful Atoraxxion Weapon. When players defeat the final boss, they will unlock a new area called Orze's Paradise, where special loot will be obtainable twice per week. Atoraxxion: Orzekea will also feature a 5-person Co-op Mode where Adventurers can team up to face the final boss together. [Solo] Atoraxxion: Black Desert on Console now features a Solo Mode for Atoraxxion. Adventurers can now undertake main quests and explore the dungeons alone without needing a full party of five. Simply use the Enter Solo Mode button at the Sol Magia in the Ancient Stone Chamber to begin your personal journey.

Black Desert on Console now features a Solo Mode for Atoraxxion. Adventurers can now undertake main quests and explore the dungeons alone without needing a full party of five. Simply use the Enter Solo Mode button at the Sol Magia in the Ancient Stone Chamber to begin your personal journey. The Final Gladios: The Atoraxxion saga concludes with The Final Gladios, a high-stakes solo challenge designed for seasoned Adventurers. Adventurers will unlock The Final Gladios once they have completed all suggested quests from Vahmalkea, Sycrakea, Yolunakea, and Orzekea. Upon completing The Final Gladios, Adventurers can earn the Atoraxxion Final Selection Box with a Primordial Hammer or Ancient Hammer, once per family.

The Atoraxxion saga concludes with The Final Gladios, a high-stakes solo challenge designed for seasoned Adventurers. Adventurers will unlock The Final Gladios once they have completed all suggested quests from Vahmalkea, Sycrakea, Yolunakea, and Orzekea. Upon completing The Final Gladios, Adventurers can earn the Atoraxxion Final Selection Box with a Primordial Hammer or Ancient Hammer, once per family. Season: V: In addition to the content-rich Atoraxxion update, the new Season: V has also officially begun for Black Desert on Console. Adventurers can earn numerous rewards throughout the season by progressing their Season Character to Level 60 and beyond. The Season: V began on October 1 and will be open until December 24, 2025. With this update, Black Desert on Console continues to narrow the gap in content availability compared to Black Desert Online, reinforcing its commitment to platform parity. The upcoming Edania update, which is expected to deliver significant new content, is scheduled for November 13.

