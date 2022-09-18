Black Desert Mobile Adds Fairy Companions & Magical Creatures

Pearl Abyss has added a new update to Black Desert Mobile as players will run into more magical creatures and get their own Fairy companions. The Fairy can now be added to your character as they will provide additional boosts to your defense, but be aware that they are not a catch-all. They're not going to give you a shield that lasts forever. Meanwhile, you'll be able to encounter other creatures in the wild that will give you more of a challenge than you bargained for as the tap into special abilities, as well as coming across other random creatures you may have never seen before. We have the full details of the update below.

Fairies are magical partners that boost action and defense stats. Players build a Fairy House to raise their companion from infancy to adulthood. Increase a Fairy's skills and strengthen their bond to the player through activities like chatting, dancing, singing and more. Players can grow Fairies in different ways to affect their appearance, personality and abilities. The Fairies and Magical Creatures update adds the following features: A Cute Companion: Raise a baby Fairy to improve player stats. Interact with the companion in the camp's Fairy House or through the Fairy menu, which appears on the upper right side of the in-game screen and to the left of the adventurer's HP bar.

Black Desert Mobile adventurers can also earn rare rewards by attending Fairy events: Fairy Premium Login Event (Sept. 13 – Oct. 10) – Adventurers can log in daily to receive rare goodies like Black Pearl currency and the Adventurer's Alchemy Stone Growth Support Chest that will boost a character's growth.

– Adventurers can log in daily to receive rare goodies like Black Pearl currency and the Adventurer's Alchemy Stone Growth Support Chest that will boost a character's growth. Fairy's Adventure (Sept. 13 – Sept. 19) – Adventurers can receive rare rewards by defeating monsters and collecting Dice Pieces to use the Fairy's Adventurer Board. Rewards include the Adventurer's Primal Accessory Chest and the Neruda Shen Ancient Secret Chest, a new item that holds a Primal Unknown Glyph, Unidentified Primal Elion Rune, Chaos Jewel and more. To unlock the Fairy, adventurers must complete the following quests: Unlock the "Fairy" side story by completing the Northeast Kamasylvia main quest, "Lemoria Guard Post Commander."

Complete the "Fairy" side story to obtain a baby Fairy and the title "Fairy Very Adorbs."