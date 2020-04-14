Black Desert Mobile Is Getting Ancient Ruin Season 2

Pearl Abyss announced this morning that Ancient Ruin Season 2 is coming to Black Desert Mobile with the latest patch announced today. The devs revealed the addition in a new set of patch notes, which should be going into effect today. Among the changes being put into the game, aside from the season, are Tier 5 pets, a bunch of new Mystical Gear, a new Bounty Mission, and a ton of improvements and bug fixes, as there normally is every time they add something new. We have a few details of what all of these additions entail for you below, which will hopefully keep you busy for a little bit until they come out with the next patch.

Ancient Ruin Season 2 – This co-op boss raid mode is beginning its second season on Black Desert Mobile with an even more powerful boss, Kabuamilles. While his name might be familiar to Adventurers who defeated him in the name of Ancient Warrior, he is back and more terrifying than ever before with the new title of "Protector." By defeating Ancient Ruin, adventurers can look forward to more precious loot and knowledge on Kabuamilles up to level 50.

The Bounty Mission Quest – Adventurers who completed the story quest in Southwest Calpheon can get the Bounty Mission quest from the notice board. By completing this quest, Adventurers can receive rewards such as Black Stone, a Shakatu Exchange Certificate, and a Standard Palette. The randomized rewards for the quest will be different every time and can only be obtained twice a day.

JIN Liverto Gear – This gear is now available for production by blacksmiths at the camp. Adventurers will need Magical Residue and 2 pieces of Socket Mystical gear to produce the JIN Liverto Gear. This new gear is not just powerful, but also has one additional socket for a magical crystal.

Tier 5 Pets – Tier 5 pets can now be acquired by exchanging tier 4 pets! These pets boast unique skills such as raised attacking and defense points, more damage, and a higher filed silver drop rate.