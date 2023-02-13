Black Desert Mobile Posts Two New Hashashin "Awakening" Class Trailers Pearl Abyss dropped two new trailers today for Black Desert Mobile, highlighting the Hashashin “Awakening” Class ahead of some updates.

Pearl Abyss are preparing for the new addition of the Hashashin "Awakening" Class coming to Black Desert Mobile, as they have released two new trailers. The videos give a little insight as to what you'll be experiencing when the class is updated, with one being a promo for the class and the other basically being a four-minute tutorial of how they will affect gameplay. Before they make their way to the game, the team has issued a few updates, including taking action against cheaters and alerting everyone to a planned update on February 14th. We have those notes and the trailer below.

Actions Against Usage of Unauthorized Programs

To provide a fair and enjoyable game environment for our Adventurers, we would like to inform you on the actions taken regarding violation of Operational Policies. We recently discovered malicious server data caused by the creation of multiple accounts for purposes that violate our Operational Policy. As these activities may negatively affect the game, Black Desert Mobile Service Team has taken measures pursuant to the Operational Policy Article 7 regarding "Bot" to ensure an optimal game environment. We have restricted access to 166 Adventurer accounts after the updates on February 6, 2023.

Black Desert Mobile Update Notice

We will have a scheduled maintenance on February 14! Please check the following update schedule.

Game Maintenance

2/14, 00:00 – 04:00 (UTC-8, AMERICA)

2/14, 09:00 – 13:00 (UTC+1, EUROPE)

2/14, 16:00 – 20:00 (UTC+8, ASIA)

Official Website Maintenance

2/14, 00:00 – 04:00 (UTC-8, AMERICA)

2/14, 09:00 – 13:00 (UTC+1, EUROPE)

2/14, 16:00 – 20:00 (UTC+8, ASIA)

Customer Support Website Maintenance

2/14, 00:00 – 02:00 (UTC-8, AMERICA)

2/14, 09:00 – 11:00 (UTC+1, EUROPE)

2/14, 16:00 – 18:00 (UTC+8, ASIA)

Ending Events:

Desert Selection Chest

Play Support Event

Woosa Release Premium Login

Woodo School Lucky Chest Bingo Exchange Time Period

Updates

User CP Comparison Feature

Class Balance

Improvements and Valentines Events

New Black Spirit Quest Missions

A new event that requires you to complete the following missions will start after the 2/14 scheduled maintenance:

"Complete Black Spirit Quest"

Please note that you will be unable to complete the quest if you have completed the daily limit after the server reset on February 14.