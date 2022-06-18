Black Desert Online Adds New Major Renewal Update For Two Areas

Pearl Abyss has added a major renewal update to Black Desert Online, specifically for the Balenos Questline and Elvia Realm in Calpheon. For those who are not entirely familiar with the questline, Balenos is considered to be a warm hometown of adventurers, as it is one of the first regions players will encounter in-game whenever they start a new character. The place is also well-known for having abundant resources you can tap into such as wood and farming goods. So it makes for the perfect spot to get an upgrade. Meanwhile, the Elvia Calpheon Realm is basically a leveling paradise where you can spend hours going up in levels if you truly wish to grind, so some changes have been made to the region to spice things up a bit. We have more info on the update below and more fine details here.

The renewed main questline now offers fully dubbed cutscenes and refreshed NPC appearances, which will elevate the gameplay's immersive experience. The questline has also been streamlined to provide a clear understanding of the game's narratives, with several crossroad quests added which will offer various alternative outcomes for players to experience from the quest. Along with this update, Black Desert Online introduced the Elvia Calpheon Realm, where players will be able to face transformed grinding zones with brand new mechanics in the hunting grounds of the Calpheon region. Encroached by the game's God of Despair, Hadum, the monsters in Elvia realm are significantly more challenging to defeat. Within the realm, players will find that "Rifts of Despair" can tear open throughout Elvia Calpheon causing the "Elvia Distortion Phenomenon" to activate, altering the weather in-game and ultimately spawning powerful bosses. Elvia Calpheon Realm is an ultimate hunting ground for players who are keen to craft the new high-level gear "Godr-Ayed Weapons", and players will be able to loot materials for exchanging and enhancing the Godr-Ayed weapon, along with loot items required to upgrade alchemy stones in Elvia Calpheon.