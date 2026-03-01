Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert Online Dropped More Anniversary Content This Month

Black Desert Online has a new update out that celebrates more of the 10th Anniversary as well as the console edition's 6th Anniversary

Article Summary Black Desert Online marks its 10th Anniversary with major in-game events and collectible rewards in March.

Join fan contests for screenshots, fan art, and cinematic videos to win AMD hardware and exclusive prizes.

Console players celebrate 6 years of Black Desert with EXP boosts, community activities, and special bosses.

Master Class PvP Tournament and Olvia Academy offer competitions and guides for all skill levels.

Pearl Abyss released new content this past week for Black Desert Online as they continue to celebrate a pair of anniversaries. As this year serves as the 10th Anniversary for the main game, this month also serves as the 6th Anniversary for the console edition of the title. And to mark the occasion, the latest set of events and activities for March is underway. We have the finer details for you here from the team on what to expect for March 2026.

Black Desert Online 10th Anniversary /Console 6th Anniversary

Collect Anniversary Seal – [Event] Pearl of the Decade: The special Anniversary Seal event will be held in two phases, with the first phase running from February 26 to March 12 and the second phase running from March 12 to March 26. During each phase, Adventurers can earn Pearl of Decade and Decade-Infused Pearl by carrying out daily quests, defeating monsters, gathering, fishing, and taking down World Bosses. Collected Pearls can be exchanged until April 2 for a selection of valuable rewards, including Ultimate Premium Enhancement Box, Thankful Premium Outfit Box, Transcended Premium Enhancement Box, and more.

Adventurers are invited to submit in-game screenshots or original fan art that captures the spirit of Black Desert Online's action. Prizes include AMD Mini PCs, GPUs, and CPUs. Screenshot submissions will be accepted through March 5, and fan art submissions through March 19. Absolute Cinema Video Contest: From February 26 through May 31, Adventurers can unleash their creativity by producing cinematic action videos set in Black Desert Online. This event will take place over three months and the top three winners will be selected by the Black Desert Online team every month. Each month's first-place winner will be nominated for the Grand Prize, and a community vote will determine the winner out of three nominees. The ultimate winner will receive an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and a paid trip to Heidel Ball 2026. Additional anniversary online events include a 1000% Combat EXP boost Hot Time event, Collecting Anniversary Seals event and more. Please visit the official event page for more information.

Black Desert on Console – 6th Anniversary Celebration : Black Desert on Console celebrates six years of Cross-Play with a full month of in-game and community events. Throughout March, Adventurers can participate in numerous anniversary activities, including a 1000% EXP Hot Time event, an Anniversary Cake Boss, special login rewards, and additional community events.

Master Class 2026 returns as the ultimate 1v1 PvP competition to determine the best player of each class. To ensure fair competition, gear gaps are removed and all participants compete under equalized conditions. Applicants must meet a combined AP and DP requirement of 780 or higher. Registration runs from February 26 through March 19 with the Finals taking place from April 18–25, broadcast live by region. Class champions will earn the shared title "THE MASTER," a unique class-specific title, exclusive residence trophy, and valuable in-game rewards including Pearls and Cron Stones. Olvia Academy: Designed to guide players beyond the Season experience, Olvia Academy offers structured learning across combat, gear progression, and Life Skills. Open to players with a Level 60 or higher character, the Academy provides guidance on topics ranging from monster zones to Gathering, Cooking, Sailing, and more. Participants can earn an Academia Outfit Box and special Academy Coins exchangeable for other valuable rewards.

