Black Desert Online Drops New Land Of The Morning Light Teaser Pearl Abyss has dropped a new teaser trailer for their upcoming expansion to Black Desert Online, Land Of The Morning Light.

Pearl Abyss revealed a new teaser for their upcoming expansion to Black Desert Online, as we have a better look at Land Of The Morning Light. The reveal of the expansion came late last week as players got a tease of the first large-scale expansion they had planned for 2023. This time around, we get a video called "Journey to Utopia," which combines real-world footage from 12 locations in Korea. Many of the locations they show off in the latest trailer have been incorporated into the expansion with scenes of So-hee Song's soaring rendition of the song. Also as part of the promotion until the release of the expansion, from now until June 7th, you have the chance to obtain up to 21 days worth of Value Pack, Blessing of Kamasylve, and Secret Book of Old Moon by logging into the game every day. You can watch all of the teasers released by the team for the new expansion below, as the content will go live in North America and Europe in June.

"Land of the Morning Light is a new expansion comprising unique terrain, storyline, characters, bosses, and valuable rewards for a new MMORPG experience. Going beyond Black Desert Online's medieval fantasy setting, the new expansion will introduce adventurers to a continent that exudes Korea's rich history and culture. The new trailer reveals brutal bosses Adventurers will need to defeat in the new region. Beneath the region's serenity, however, resides a mystery that casts a shadow of fear over its peaceful populace. Deadly perils await Adventurers who dare explore the deeper regions beyond Land of the Morning Light's rural allure. Adventurers will be tasked to solve the island's riddles and confront the powerful forces that terrorize its inhabitants. More intriguing details for the upcoming expansion will be unveiled on a weekly basis."