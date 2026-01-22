Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert, Olvia Academy

Black Desert Online Reveals Olvia Academy Update

Black Desert Online is putting people back in class with the new Olvia Academy update running over the next several months

Article Summary Olvia Academy update brings term-based combat and Life Skill courses to Black Desert Online.

Players at level 60+ can enroll for unique rewards, outfits, and special titles through April 16, 2026.

Complete courses to earn PEN (V) Blackstar Gear, TRI Life Skill equipment, and thousands of Cron Stones.

Star's End zone revamped for endgame content with customizable weapon effect dyes and new challenges.

Pearl Abyss revealed the next update for Black Desert Online, as class is back in session with the Olvia Academy update. The event kicks off today and will be running through April 16, designed to feel like a real school course with an emphasis on term-based progression, mixed with combat training and Life Skill education. Once you complete certain areas, you will be rewarded over time. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Black Desert Online – Olvia Academy

Olvia Academy operates on a term system, with the first term running from January 22, 2026, after maintenance, through April 16, 2026, before maintenance. Adventurers with a Level 60 or higher character can enroll via the Olvia Academy emblem located near the minimap. Adventurers who complete the introductory quest receive an Academia Outfit, along with a special title. Olvia Academy offers a well-rounded curriculum divided into two core tracks.

Combat Course: Adventurers progress through a dedicated storyline that teaches fundamental combat mechanics while reinforcing core gameplay concepts.

Adventurers progress through a dedicated storyline that teaches fundamental combat mechanics while reinforcing core gameplay concepts. Life Skill Course: Foundational instruction in essential Life Skills such as Gathering, Cooking, and Alchemy, providing practical knowledge and hands-on experience.

By completing both courses, Adventurers earn valuable Family-wide rewards designed to significantly support long-term progression. Combat Course rewards include high-end enhancement materials and powerful equipment, such as Choose Your PEN (V) Blackstar Weapon Box, Darkstar Black Stone for guaranteed PEN (V) Blackstar enhancement, up to 6,000 Crone Stones, and more. Life Skill Course rewards focus on Life Skill growth, including Blue-grade TRI (III) Life Skill Clothes, TRI (III) Life Tools, up to 9,000 Cron Stones, and more.

Monster Zone and Weekly Challenges

Adventurers can defeat pirates who now occupy a special monster zone near the Olvia campus and complete weekly quests to earn Academy Coins. This dedicated zone is designed specifically for Academy progression, with increased item drop rate effects disabled and Agris Fever not consumed, ensuring balanced and focused gameplay.

Star's End Remake

In addition to Olvia Academy, the January 22 update introduces a remake of Star's End, one of Black Desert Online's most iconic monster zones. Reimagined as a fast-paced, field-style endgame zone, the revamped Star's End emphasizes dynamic combat and strengthened versions of its signature mechanics. Adventurers can now obtain Effect Dyes for Sovereign Weapons and Edana's Defense Gear by acquiring materials from Star's End. These dyes allow players to customize the visual effects of their equipment, with Sovereign weapons also changing their appearance color to match the selected effect, offering enhanced personalization alongside endgame progression.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!