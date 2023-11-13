Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Calpheon Ball
Black Desert Reveals Plans For 2023 Calpheon Ball In South Korea
Pearl Abyss have revealed new details for the 2023 Calpheon Ball, as the annual Black Desert event will take place in South Korea.
Article Summary
- Pearl Abyss announces the 2023 Calpheon Ball in Gwangmyeong City, South Korea on Dec 16-17.
- Live broadcast of the event will be available on Twitch and YouTube on Dec 15 and 17.
- Exclusive Black Desert updates and surprises to be unveiled for PC, console, and mobile.
- Pre-ball events from Nov 16 - Dec 6 offer in-game rewards like Vell's Heart and Cron Stones.
Pearl Abyss revealed details about their annual in-person Black Desert event, as they will be holding the 2024 Calpheon Ball once again in South Korea. The event is set to take place in Gwangmyeong City on Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17, as attendees will be able to experience a special presentation in person with major news, updates, and surprises scheduled to be announced across all platforms (PC, console, and mobile). Those of you who can't make it out to South Korea need not worry, as they will be broadcasting it live on Pearl Abyss' official Twitch and YouTube channels.
The broadcasts are set to take place on Friday, December 15, at 10 PM PT, and on Sunday, December 17, at 1:30 AM PT. If the event is anything like last year's we attended in Los Angeles, expect there to be a number of announcements that will cover all of 2024. Much of what we're playing in the game right now was revealed last December, including new heroes and an all-new expansion. We have more info below as we wait to see what this year's event has in store.