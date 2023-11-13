Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Calpheon Ball

Black Desert Reveals Plans For 2023 Calpheon Ball In South Korea

Pearl Abyss have revealed new details for the 2023 Calpheon Ball, as the annual Black Desert event will take place in South Korea.

Article Summary Pearl Abyss announces the 2023 Calpheon Ball in Gwangmyeong City, South Korea on Dec 16-17.

Live broadcast of the event will be available on Twitch and YouTube on Dec 15 and 17.

Exclusive Black Desert updates and surprises to be unveiled for PC, console, and mobile.

Pre-ball events from Nov 16 - Dec 6 offer in-game rewards like Vell's Heart and Cron Stones.

Pearl Abyss revealed details about their annual in-person Black Desert event, as they will be holding the 2024 Calpheon Ball once again in South Korea. The event is set to take place in Gwangmyeong City on Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17, as attendees will be able to experience a special presentation in person with major news, updates, and surprises scheduled to be announced across all platforms (PC, console, and mobile). Those of you who can't make it out to South Korea need not worry, as they will be broadcasting it live on Pearl Abyss' official Twitch and YouTube channels.

The broadcasts are set to take place on Friday, December 15, at 10 PM PT, and on Sunday, December 17, at 1:30 AM PT. If the event is anything like last year's we attended in Los Angeles, expect there to be a number of announcements that will cover all of 2024. Much of what we're playing in the game right now was revealed last December, including new heroes and an all-new expansion. We have more info below as we wait to see what this year's event has in store.

'A heartwarming end to 2023, together with adventurers who have shared precious moments with Black Desert! The Calpheon Ball 2023 will be livestreamed through the official channels. Join us for this event prepared especially for our adventurers! Preceding the Calpheon Ball, Pearl Abyss will hold a series of events to rally player excitement. By participating in the three-week event held between Thursday, November 16, and Wednesday, December 6, Adventurers can earn "Daring Calpheon Seals" to enter into contests offering rewards such as Vell's Heart, Garmoth's Heart, 2000 Cron Stones, and more. Even if they don't win any of the above items, they will still obtain "Inspiring Calpheon Coins," exchangeable for highly valued player items like J's Hammer of Loyalty, Five Mythical Feathers, Maid for Hire Box, Supreme Old Moon Box, and more."

