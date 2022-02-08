Black Geyser: Couriers Of Darkness Gets A March Release Date

V Publishing and GrapeOcean Technologies have finally slapped a date onto Black Geyser: Couriers Of Darkness as the game will release in March. The game has been in Early Access for a while now giving players a chance to delve into the early parts of the game, but finally, we're going to see the entire title released as it will drop on March 17th, 0222 for both Steam and GOG. To mark the occasion, you can check out the latest animated trailer down below.

Explore a land plagued by war, pestilence and mysterious abductions, and uncover the hidden legacy of your birth. Recruit powerful allies to your cause; achieve your goals through sorcery, stealth, a silver tongue or brute force; and discover the truth of the Black Geyser. Developed by a small indie team and inspired by cRPG classics like Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dale, Black Geyser features challenging real time tactical combat with pause, deep lore and memorable companions, all set in a sprawling, unique fantasy world.

Black Geyser is set in Yerengal, a world where dark gods have brought nothing but venality and greed. For centuries, the Devil-god Rothgor has spread fear and terror, waging war upon the mortal races. Eventually banished, the nation of Isilmerald has enjoyed a time of peace and prosperity. Yet discontent has begun to fester once more, and a bloody civil war is brewing between the capital Isilbright and the wealthy mining town of Deron-Guld.

Choose from 5 playable races (Human, Dwarf, Elf, Feldegug and Rillow) and 13 unique classes from 4 class groups (Priest, Outlaw, Warrior, and Wizard). Watch combat play out in real time with the option to pause the action and issue new orders when needed. Control the battlefield using dozens of spells and skills, all while customising your party with a wide range of weapons, armors and items.