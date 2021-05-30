Black Skylands Receives An Early Access Release Date

TinyBuild Games and Hungry Couch Games have revealed a release date for Black Skylands to come out in Early Access. Created by a 15-person team out of the Russian studio, the dev team is bagging that this game is "BioShock meets Stardew Valley" as you soar above the Earth fighting for control of the skies. The concept and execution behind this is pretty rad, or at least it looks that way both in the videos and on paper. You'll capture territories, craft, develop, and fortify what you have, then take your airships to the top to continue your conquest.

The land also has treasures to seek and puzzles to be solved in a sprawling landscape. But be wary of forboding weather, because not everything above is safe from doom. The game is currently set to hit Early Access on June 11th, however, there doesn't seem to be a plan for a full release anytime soon. So you may be getting a good chunk of the game, but not the complete one for a while.

Many years ago, Earth turned into thousands of islands floating in the air. In the new world, peoples of Aspya used to live in peace…until vicious raiders invaded their island homelands. You are Eva, a proud daughter of the Earners. The Kain's Falcons—cold-blooded bandits from the Desert Lands—destroyed the Earners' Fathership and took your father's life. Driven by revenge, you have to rebuild your aerial home "from the deck up", arm and prepare for battle. However, the Kain's Falcons are not the only threat you are about to face. Deep in the depths of the Black Skylands, the mysterious Swarm lurks… Prepare to set sail through the skies! Black Skylands is the first video game in the skypunk genre that combines elements of Open World, Sandbox, Top-Down Shooter and Action/Adventure.