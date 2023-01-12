Blade Assault Get A Console Release Date For Late March PlayStation and Xbox owners will be able to get their hands on the cyberpunk rogue-lite game Blade Assault in two months.

PM Studios and Team Suneat announced this week that Blade Assault will finally be coming to consoles in a couple of months. The 2D side-scrolling cyberpunk rogue-lite has been doing well for itself on PC since it was released back in January 2022, giving players another game where you fight against a major enemy for the common good. Now the fight is coming to consoles on March 31st, 2023, as you'll be able to snag it for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It looks like they're just releasing the game; there don't seem to be any plans in the works to do any special versions or anything big beyond the physical edition that will have some postcards and stickers inside the box. But you will be getting the game in the most updated version with all the patches included. Here's more info on the game.

"After the devastating Red Stone War, the world is divided into three regions: the mutant-infested outside grounds, the Undercity where people have fled to seek refuge from mutants, and the sky city Esperanza where the rich and powerful rule over the world. Fight against the corrupt military of Esperanza as part of the resistance force of the Undercity. Bring the corrupt to justice by becoming stronger and fighting alongside your trusty comrades! The console version will feature all of the great content previously released for the PC version, which includes the following items."

Three playable characters, each with their own unique play style and signature weapons.

Enhanced weapons to turn them into beasts capable of shredding through the world's monsters.

200 different items from Cores to Gears.

Battle your way through seven challenging bosses.

Use the Friendship System to develop relationships and earn rewards from NPCs.

Complete the game to unlock the Assault Level – test your might against endless waves of hard-mode enemies.