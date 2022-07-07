Blade Assault Set To Release On Console In Late September

PM Studios have announced that they will officially release Blade Assault onto all three major consoles in late September. The game was originally released for PC back in January and has been doing alright for itself, but now players will get to experience it on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch when it drops on September 30th, 2022. Working with developer Team Sunset, players will be getting everything from the PC version that's been released and updated so far, plus there are plans in the works to release a physical edition, but details on that are still being worked out as of when we're writing this. Pre-orders will also be starting soon, but until then, here's a rundown from the team of everything you can expect from this game.

After the devastating Red Stone War, the world is divided into three regions: the mutant infested outside grounds, the Undercity where people have fled to seek refuge from mutants, and the sky city Esperanza where the rich and powerful rule over the world. Fight against the corrupt military of Esperanza as part of the resistance force of the Undercity. Bring the corrupt to justice by becoming stronger and fighting alongside your trusty comrades. The console version will feature all of the great content previously released for the PC version. This includes: Three playable characters, each with their own unique playstyle and signature weapons

200 different items from Cores to Gears

Enhanced weapons to turn them into the beasts they need to be to take on the monsters flooding the world

Seven bosses

The Friendship System encourages making friends and earning rewards from the game's NPCs

Assault Level that unlocks after "finishing" the game and tests the mettle of even the toughest player with endless hard-mode waves of enemies