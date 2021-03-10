Call Of Duty: Warzone Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

Following Black Ops Cold War, developed by Treyarch and Raven, Call Of Duty: Warzone saw another massive expansion by way of its Operator pool with over a dozen additional Operators at launch, and all the game's weapons during Season One. This first season for Black Ops Cold War also introduced a new fast-paced experience known as Rebirth Island, where squads can drop back into frenetic fights thanks to Resurgence rules. And now, during Warzone's one-year anniversary, we find ourselves in Season Two, where Verdansk is primed for a reckoning.

A cursed vessel known as the Vodianoy crash-landed and spilled its otherworldly cargo out into the city, with Operators desperately attempting to contain this new threat within the ship's hull. It seems that after a year of smooth sailing, Warzone may have to prepare for a threat never before seen in Verdansk, and any Operators who wish to survive might need to save the celebration for another time and get back in the fight before it's too late. Once again, thanks to you, the community, for being with us for the past year of Warzone. With Season Two's story continuing through the game's one-year milestone, we cannot wait to share with you what's in store for the year to come… but it'll be better for you to experience it for yourself.