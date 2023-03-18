Blade Of Darkness Heads To Consoles While PC Gets An HD Upgrade QubicGames confirmed Xbox and PlayStation players will get Blade Of Darkness, as an HD version comes to PC owners.

QubicGames revealed this week that they will be releasing Blade Of Darkness for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, while the PC version will be upgraded. The two essentially go hand-in-hand as the console version will be presented in HD anyway, so they decided to give PC players a free upgrade so they can experience what the console players do. Well, except for Switch players, but the HD version will be coming to the Nintendo console at a later date. You can check out how it will look in the latest trailer below, as the game is out everywhere now.

"A grim new threat looms over The Central Kingdoms. The borders protected by the fierce King's Knights are no longer secure. The fearsome orc clans, more numerous than ever, lurk on all roads. The proud nomadic peoples of the steppes are on the alert, for strange beasts prowl the darkness. Not even the stout dwarves, hidden in their underground palaces, seem safe from threat – from the unknown tunnels of its mines, a foul army of hideous creatures advances inexorably. Chaos seizes the World. Only the memory of the oldest recalls the exploits of a hero and a few warriors, who at other times, fought against the forces of Chaos. Ianna, the mother of all living beings, gave the hero a powerful sword to enter the abyss and defeat evil. But that happened a long time ago. A new hero is needed, a chosen one who is worthy to wield the Sword and destroy the enemy… this time forever."

Four Playable Characters: Pick your Champion of Ianna — Tukaram, the Barbarian; Naglfar, the Dwarf; Sargon, the Knight; or Zoe, the Amazon — each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and fighting skills, as you hack 'n slash your way through a blood-drenched quest to save the world from the forces of Chaos.

Bloody & Gory Combat: Learn devastating combo attacks and use them to slice your opponents into pieces. Hack off your foes' limbs, then use them as weapons!

A Detailed & Dark Fantasy World: Battle orcs, trolls, golems, demons, skeletons, and scores of malevolent enemy creatures as you explore treacherous tombs, frozen fortresses, demon spires, deserts, temples, and palaces.

Interactive Environments: Destroy in-game objects with fire or your fists as you solve puzzles and disarm traps that combine physics, hydraulic systems, and lethal traps!

Re-Release Of A True Genre-Defining Game: We are happy to bring Blade of Darkness back to life, an enduring classic that, at the time of its release, inspired many games in the action-adventure genre through its approach to combat.