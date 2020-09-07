Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Reveals An Updated Opening

It's been a minute since Nightdive Studios announced they would be working on Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition. The goal of the project is basically to do an overhaul on the 1997 PC title and give players a better experience than what they once had 23 years ago. The game itself holds up pretty decently compared to others of the time, so giving it a fresh coat of gloss might just be the things that people would be interested in, right? Well, it all depends on who you ask. The company released a new video this week showing off the game with a side-by-side comparison of the opening sequence. You get everything of the original story laid out for you from the city intro to the shopkeeper to the police station to the conversation on the roof.

Depending on who you listen to on social media, this intro either looks really awesome or is highly unnecessary. For some, it's cool seeing the game they once played be given some love so it doesn't look all choppy and feels like it was made like a modern-day title. For others, the improved graphics and the flow of how they work on the screen are giving them some weird vibes. We can see both sides of the coin on this one as there are parts of it that look great to us as they needed improvement. But we must admit, there are parts in here that feel like the original did a better job. You can judge it for yourself in the video below, as the developers are still working on the game and are continuing to push through COVID-19 during the development.