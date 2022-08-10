Blade & Soul Receives The New Dawn Of Darkness Update

NCSOFT has released new content this week for Blade & Soul as players can get in on the new Dawn Of Darkness update. This is a completely free update for everyone that adds in some additional content for the game and gives you a few extra things to do. This includes the new Shrouded Ajanara dungeon that will allow you to lay the foundation for the eventual fight against Chaos. They have also brought back the Frozen Vipercap Cavern event, refreshed all of the player Daily Challenges, added a new set of character balances to make things a little more event across the board, and more. We have the finer notes below along with the trailer.

Shrouded Ajanara – This is a solo dungeon for players who are Level 60 HM 25+. After receiving and invitation from Grandmaster Nayul, players join him for training tat the Ajanara Monastery. The grandmaster has sensed a worrisome shift in Chaos, hinting at the possible return of the Dark Lord. As such, Ajanara has mirrored the freezing cold environment of the Dark Realm, and will pit players against challenging foes. With a series of quests to complete and scaling rewards depending on which difficulty players complete the dungeon, Shrouded Ajanara will put players to the ultimate test. The dungeon also comes with eight new Achievements and three Player Titles to unlock.

This is a solo dungeon for players who are Level 60 HM 25+. After receiving and invitation from Grandmaster Nayul, players join him for training tat the Ajanara Monastery. The grandmaster has sensed a worrisome shift in Chaos, hinting at the possible return of the Dark Lord. As such, Ajanara has mirrored the freezing cold environment of the Dark Realm, and will pit players against challenging foes. With a series of quests to complete and scaling rewards depending on which difficulty players complete the dungeon, Shrouded Ajanara will put players to the ultimate test. The dungeon also comes with eight new Achievements and three Player Titles to unlock. Frozen Vipercap Cavern – Venture into this icy cave and players will discover that the mushrooms within are not the friendly (or edible) kind. Players must defeat waves of mutant mushrooms in order to take on the Giant Golden Vipercap boss. The faster groups of players can clear the dungeon, the better the rewards, so be sure to prioritize speed and damage.

– Venture into this icy cave and players will discover that the mushrooms within are not the friendly (or edible) kind. Players must defeat waves of mutant mushrooms in order to take on the Giant Golden Vipercap boss. The faster groups of players can clear the dungeon, the better the rewards, so be sure to prioritize speed and damage. Daily Challenge Refresh – Blade & Soul Daily Challenges are getting a new system that lets players accumulate up to two additional days' worth of Daily Challenge rewards. The Daily Challenge UI has been updated to show players how many Daily Challenge rewards are ready to be claimed.