Blair Witch: Oculus Rift Edition Will Be Released Tonight

Bloober Team and Lionsgate revealed today that they will be launching Blair Witch: Oculus Rift Edition tonight! This version of the game comes with upgrades to the redesigned VR horror experience that the team launched on Oculus Quest last year. Now you'll get an even creepier experience along with some improved mechanics and options that Quest users don't have access to. We have a rundown of what's been changed for you below as the game will run you $30 when it hits the digital store today.

Blair Witch : Oculus Rift Edition is a story-driven psychological horror game from the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear. Experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch , designed for virtual reality. The Blair Witch story has been rebuilt for VR to offer a uniquely immersive and horrifying experience. With environments redesigned for more interactivity, new mechanics for your companion dog such as petting and fetching gestures, and additional creature encounters, you will experience the eerie atmosphere of the Black Hills Forest like never before. These cursed woods will awaken your darkest fears.

The VR version of Blair Witch boasts environments that have been redesigned for more interactivity and to accommodate new creature encounters, a new control system and mechanics for your companion dog such as petting and fetching gestures to help immerse players in the story. Improved Dog commands for Bullet: