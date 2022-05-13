BlazeRush: Star Track Has Been Released For Oculus Quest

Gaijin Entertainment dropped a quick surprise for VR players today as they have released BlazeRush: Star Track for Oculus devices. The game has been designed to be a top-down racing combat title that is fast-paced and full of risk as you're given a complete arcade-style racing game to experience in VR. All set in space, no less, with both local and online multiplayer support for you and your friends to race together. Before each race, you'll choose a car that you like and get it ready as you'll be using it to chase, blow up, and cut opponents off to become the winner. You can read more about it below as the game is now live.

BlazeRush: Star Track is a dynamic arcade-style action racing game in an original space-themed setting with both local and online multiplayer support. Each player chooses a car to their liking and chases, blows up and cuts opponents off. Weapons do not deal actual damage in BlazeRush: Star Track, but they are used to push enemies off the track, thus clearing a path to victory. The player who has fallen off the track, returns in the last place. There are plenty of weapon power-ups in the game and they have direct physical effects. Using them, players can push, throw, stun, or slow down their opponents.

A VR player is placed in the center of the track, and all the action is happening right around him, roughly at the waist level. This point of view allows one to play the game comfortably and feel like a real god of racing. The original BlazeRush game was one of the first 30 games for the Oculus Rift platform. The game was also included in the starting lineup of the Oculus GO platform. BlazeRush: Star Track is developed exclusively for the Quest platform and features significant upgrades to the game engine, as well as Cloud Storage and Rich Presence support for Quest. The game is optimized for Quest 2 but is also compatible with the original Quest.

BlazeRush: Star Track includes dozens of cars and tracks from the original BlazeRush and new content developed specifically for the Star Track edition, like a new campaign (with 30 missions), new type of vehicles (spaceships), a new map and new types of weapons (lasers, mines and chain lighting).