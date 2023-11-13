Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blazing Sails

Blazing Sails Unexpectedly Leaves Early Access Today

Those of you looking for a battle royale game featuring pirates need look no further as Blazing Sails ahas left Early Access today.

Article Summary Blazing Sails battle royale game sails out of Early Access with a full release.

New Caraval ship and Limbs of Lore DLC launch alongside the Version 1.0 update.

Enhanced gameplay with engine update and improved online services including crossplay.

Customize pirates and ships for intense naval battles and adventurous high-seas loot hunts.

Indie game developer Get Up Games and publisher Iceberg Interactive confirmed that Blazing Sails has left Early Access today with Version 1.0. The battle royale title featuring pirates has been testing things out for a while now, but they finally have released the full game, complete with a new Caraval ship for you to fight it out in the treacherous waters. You'll also have the chance to choose to add some new limbs to your treasure chests when the Limbs of Lore DLC releases today as well. We got more info for you below, as the game is out right now.

"In Blazing Sails, players will create their own unique ship and pirate, banding together with other players to command their mighty vessels. Navigating the high seas, they'll hunt for loot, resources, unique weapons, and ship upgrades, engaging in fierce naval combat to sink every other ship and emerge victorious. Blazing Sails 1.0 brings a treasure chest full of enhancements and adventures, including an engine update to version 4.27, ensuring a smoother and more immersive gaming experience. The game now runs on EOS (Epic Online Services), unlocking new possibilities for the game with its matchmaking system and crossplay, setting the course for a bright and dynamic future. With new servers on Amazon's AWS infrastructure, players can navigate the treacherous waters with confidence."

Engage in dynamic swashbuckling battles on both land and sea.

Loot supplies, weapons, and upgrades from surrounding islands and swiftly return to your ship.

Customize your playstyle with a wide array of plundered weapons, from shoulder cannons to the legendary life-stealing Sword of the Sea.

Show off your spoils with customizable ship parts, clothing, and accessories.

Unleash your inner pirate by sneaking aboard enemy ships to remove their cork and steal victory.

Respawn until your ship meets its watery grave, encouraging bold and aggressive gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!