Bless Unleashed Will Receive Massive Changes On PC
Some interesting news from Bless Unleashed as the developers will be making major changes to the game before launch. The developers at Round8 Studio still don't have a timeframe for the game to come out this year, but it looks like they have a plan to update the game and change things around. They published a new blog on Steam letting people know of many upgrades and changes on the way that essentially equates to a massive overhaul. We have a snippet of some of the changes below, but we recommend checking out the full blog so you get an idea of the scope of the changes.
Enhanced Combat Through the Updated Skill SystemThe development team is constantly working to provide a more unique and dynamic combat experience depending on the skills of each class and blessings, while providing a fundamental change in the combat system. As mentioned in the previous posts, through this update, each blessing will have a unique combat mechanism, and character operation will differ based on the equipped blessings. Moreover, skills can be acquired through character level regardless of blessings. Users can expect an updated combat system through the diverse combination of skills and combos.
Experience a smoother combat flow even after using dodge!
Through this update, the combo phase will not break even when using dodge in the midst of a combo. This change will be applied equally to specific skills, and we believe users will be able to experience an even smoother combat flow than before.
New Field Elite Monsters and Bosses in Bless UnleashedThrough this update, Twisted Field Bosses that are similar in appearance to the regular Bosses but have stronger and different patterns have been added. Additional effects such as debuff and area damage are added making the Bosses much more difficult to defeat as well as summoning minions to create a confusing combat experience. These Twisted Bosses appear with a very low probability in the same location as the regular Field Bosses, and if not cleared for a certain period of time, disappear with the reappearance of the existing Bosses. Clear these Bosses to receive even better rewards! Please refer to the images and GIFs below to see the upcoming Twisted Field Bosses users can meet during the Final Test.