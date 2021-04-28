Bless Unleashed Will Receive Massive Changes On PC

Some interesting news from Bless Unleashed as the developers will be making major changes to the game before launch. The developers at Round8 Studio still don't have a timeframe for the game to come out this year, but it looks like they have a plan to update the game and change things around. They published a new blog on Steam letting people know of many upgrades and changes on the way that essentially equates to a massive overhaul. We have a snippet of some of the changes below, but we recommend checking out the full blog so you get an idea of the scope of the changes.