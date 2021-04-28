Bless Unleashed Will Receive Massive Changes On PC

Posted on
by

Some interesting news from Bless Unleashed as the developers will be making major changes to the game before launch. The developers at Round8 Studio still don't have a timeframe for the game to come out this year, but it looks like they have a plan to update the game and change things around. They published a new blog on Steam letting people know of many upgrades and changes on the way that essentially equates to a massive overhaul. We have a snippet of some of the changes below, but we recommend checking out the full blog so you get an idea of the scope of the changes.

Bless Unleashed Confirms PC Beta To Start On November 4th
Credit: Neowiz

Enhanced Combat Through the Updated Skill System

The development team is constantly working to provide a more unique and dynamic combat experience depending on the skills of each class and blessings, while providing a fundamental change in the combat system. As mentioned in the previous posts, through this update, each blessing will have a unique combat mechanism, and character operation will differ based on the equipped blessings. Moreover, skills can be acquired through character level regardless of blessings. Users can expect an updated combat system through the diverse combination of skills and combos.

Experience a smoother combat flow even after using dodge!

Through this update, the combo phase will not break even when using dodge in the midst of a combo. This change will be applied equally to specific skills, and we believe users will be able to experience an even smoother combat flow than before.

New Field Elite Monsters and Bosses in Bless Unleashed

Through this update, Twisted Field Bosses that are similar in appearance to the regular Bosses but have stronger and different patterns have been added. Additional effects such as debuff and area damage are added making the Bosses much more difficult to defeat as well as summoning minions to create a confusing combat experience. These Twisted Bosses appear with a very low probability in the same location as the regular Field Bosses, and if not cleared for a certain period of time, disappear with the reappearance of the existing Bosses. Clear these Bosses to receive even better rewards! Please refer to the images and GIFs below to see the upcoming Twisted Field Bosses users can meet during the Final Test.

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.