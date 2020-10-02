Blizzard Announces Delay For World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Blizzard Entertainment had some bad news today as the company has had to delay World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands. The company released the news on the blog today, penned by WoW Executive producer John Hight, letting fans know they would not be releasing on October 27th. No singular reason was given as to why they decided to push the release date back, the most obvious one would be due to COVID-19 probably messing with the entire staff's schedules as they work from home and at the studio. There will be a pre-patch released on October 13th to prepare current owners of the game for it to show up. Here's a section from the blog below for you to read as we all wait to see what the release date will become.

Over the past several months of testing, we've made significant progress iterating on and polishing the core features and gameplay of Shadowlands. We're at a point where the zones, the campaign, the level-up questing experience, and the story we have to tell are essentially ready to share. We're excited by the Covenants at the heart of the expansion, and it's been a thrill to see Torghast take shape into a fun new kind of WoW experience, thanks in no small part to your input.

However, as everything started coming together and we've been listening to and building upon your feedback, it's become clear we need a little more time for additional polish, and to balance and iterate on some interlocking pieces—particularly those related to the endgame. Shadowlands is one of the most intricate expansions we've yet created, and while we've made great progress, the challenge of tuning the endgame was compounded by the team having to work from home.

Blizzard has a commitment to quality. We believe Shadowlands will be something special, and we've heard from many of you who feel the same. We need this extra time to ensure that Shadowlands lives up to its full potential.

In the meantime, we're excited to announce that beginning October 13 we will be releasing the Shadowlands pre-patch, which lays a lot of the groundwork for the expansion and includes our revamped character leveling, new-player experience on Exile's Reach, and a host of new character customization options. And once we get closer to Shadowlands' release, you'll be called upon to defend Azeroth against a resurgence of the Scourge during our pre-launch event.