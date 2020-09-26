Blizzard Reveals Details For 2020 Hearthstone World Championship

Blizzard finally revealed when they will be holding the 2020 Hearthstone World Championship as the event will happen in mid-December. The entire season for the esports division has been insane in 2020 as they went from playing the Esports Arena down in Dallas, Texas back in January to now competing online for their championships at the end of the year. Normally this event would take place during BlizzCon, but since that's been moved to February 2021, we knew those plans were now out the window. Today we learned that their final championship round for Grandmasters will be taking place from December 12th-13th.

So far the series has had four confirmed winners going on to compete after winning their respective championships in Europe, China, the Americas, and APAC. Now we're in the home stretch as we look to see who will be joining them as Blizzard will run games to find four more. The top eight players from around the world will battle in the online-only tournament for their share of the $500k prize pool and a chance to join the Hall of Champions! You can read more about the event below.

Here are the first four competitors to secure their spots at the Hearthstone 2020 World Championship: Brian "bloodyface" Easo n – Grandmasters 2020 Season 1, Americas

n – Grandmasters 2020 Season 1, Americas Sato "glory" Kenta – Grandmasters 2020 Season 1, Asia-Pacific

– Grandmasters 2020 Season 1, Asia-Pacific Vladislav "SilverName" Sinotov – Grandmasters 2020 Season 1, Europe

– Grandmasters 2020 Season 1, Europe Fan "iG.Syf" Yilun – Gold Series, China The final four competitors to head to World Championship will be decided in the coming weeks. Grandmasters 2020 Season 2 concludes on October 11, where the champions for the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe will be decided. China's Gold Series champion will be decided on November 15. We will have more information on the conclusion to Hearthstone Masters 2020 in the coming weeks. Until then, be sure to catch the final exciting weeks of Grandmasters 2020 Season 2, only on YouTube. Good luck, have fun, and we'll see you in the Tavern!