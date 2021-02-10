Blizzard Reveals The Full Streaming Schedule For BlizzConline

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the full schedule today for BlizzConline and there are a few interesting things to take note of this year. First off, as we already knew, everything is going to be online. But rather than one or two channels, they are opening it up to have six. There will be a primary channel as well as channels for World Of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch, and Strategy (which is the defacto home for StarCraft). Interesting to note, nothing for Heroes of the Storm, nor anything for retro games like they had last year, and nothing specific for any esports competitions. The two-day schedule will be a mix of announcements and other activities all happening simultaneously like it would if it was at the Anaheim Convention Center. However, if you miss something, there will be videos of it later which we assume will be posted to YouTube and Twitch. You can check out the full schedule at the link above.

Get ready to plan your BlizzConline viewing strategy! We've just posted the full schedule for both days of the show—check out the events in store on Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20, all available to watch free. The fun kicks off with the Opening Ceremony at 2 p.m. PST on Friday. After that, you can plot your own journey through six different streaming channels: five channels dedicated to World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Diablo, Overwatch, and a Strategy games channel covering StarCraft, Warcraft III: Reforged, and Heroes of the Storm—plus the main Blizzard channel covering a mix of select panels from the other channels. If you aren't able to catch all of the events you want to see as they're broadcast, we've got you covered—segments will be archived as VODs after they air, so you can watch whatever you missed at your own convenience.