Blizzard Shows Off The New Look For Battle.net 2.0

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a brand new look coming to Battle.net as they showed off images for the upcoming Version 2.0. The company has been experimenting with fixing up the system and making it more user friendly and adapted for new games coming in. They've already been running tests with people who have signed up to test it out. They didn't put a date on it, but they've decided to show off images of how it will look along with the info below letting fans know it's on the verge of being released.

Battle.net has been a huge part of our history going back to the release of the original Diablo in 1996. We're proud of how it's helped people connect and play Blizzard games together quickly and easily. With the latest release, we want to welcome players of all ability levels and make sure they have a smooth time navigating the app. Those of you who've been participating in the beta are already familiar with these updates. For everyone else, you'll see some major changes when your client's patched from the live version of Battle.net to the new version:

Improved navigation and layout—you can now favorite your games and arrange them for ease of access.

A much more expansive layout for news and game content in full-page view.

A revamped social pane so you can better see your friends and what they're up to on each game tab.

Major accessibility improvements—we've added the ability to navigate most of the app with your keyboard, increased our screen reader support, and improved the color contrast.

A new, consolidated notifications hub for messages and download status.



The new patch will go out to parts of North America first so that we can ensure its stability. We'll roll it out further in the weeks ahead, including to other player regions. This is just the beginning of new features coming to Battle.net; we'll keep iterating, improving, and adding to the app over time. We'd love to hear your feedback once you've spent some time with the new app, and you can share your thoughts on the forums.