BlizzCon 2023 Reveals Details Of In-Person Events

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the programming schedule for all things BlizzCon 2023, as tickets will go on sale later today.

Blizzard Entertainment released new details this week about their plans for BlizzCon 2023, as well as a date for tickets to go on sale. The team revealed the new schedule, which you can see below, covering the event's programming over the course of the two-day event from November 3-4. What's more, the team has revealed that tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 29, at 12pm PDT. We have more details below about the event and tickets for you here.

"After four years of gathering online–adventuring through Azeroth, teaming up in Overwatch, traversing the fields of Sanctuary, or warming yourself by the fire in the Tavern–it's finally time to gather in person once more. We are happy to announce that BlizzCon will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 3-4! Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great–a place where games are the common ground for connection and friendship. Whether you're coming to hang out with friends you only ever get to see online, celebrating epic moments in the games we love, exploring what's on offer in the convention center halls, or eager to learn what's next for our universes, BlizzCon is being created for you. It's the community that has always made this event so special, and we can't wait to see you all again."

Community Night: watch the community take to the stage

Opening Ceremony: this year's biggest news and key reveals

Overwatch: Meet the New Hero

Spend Time Together: meet friends and share stories

Play Upcoming Content: for Dragonflight and Classic

March of the Murlocs: join in the tradition

Overwatch World Cup: One team will take home the cup

Hearthstone Duel-A-Dev: challenge us!

Warcraft Rumble Rumblemania: exhibition matches

Diablo IV Hell's Ink: get the Dark Lord's mark

Shareable Moments

World of Warcraft Guild Clash: who will come out on top?

Buff Your Inventory: leave with a free BlizzCon backpack

Inclusion Nexus: celebrate what connects us

Darkmoon Faire

Horadric Library

"Tickets will be sold through AXS: if you don't have an AXS account already, we recommend making one in advance. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 29, at 12pm PDT. Please note that you can purchase a maximum of two tickets per transaction. You'll find more information about BlizzCon tickets at BlizzCon.com. Some content at BlizzCon is rated for Mature audiences and is not suitable for children: children under seven will not be permitted to enter, and anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult. If you can't make it to the show in person, BlizzCon 2023 will be livestreaming all arena content for free. We'll also have details soon on a new set of in-game goodies for this year's event called the BlizzCon Collection (previously called Virtual Ticket) – stay tuned to find out more."

