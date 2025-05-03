Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aldamami Games, Bloodletter

Bloodletter Reveals Early Access Window Of January 2026

A new medieval deck-builder game called Bloodletter was revealed this week, but you won't be seeing it until January 2026

Article Summary Bloodletter is a new medieval deck-builder game from Aldamami Games, set for Early Access in January 2026.

Players take on the role of a barber-surgeon, using unique cards to heal and protect villagers from evil entities.

The game features over 80 distinct cards, six blessing and curse cards, and a mystical medieval setting.

Villagers offer new abilities and boons for your help, but trust is fragile and consequences are real.

Indie game developer and publisher Aldamami Games strangely revealed that their new game, Bloodletter, will be coming to Early Access next year. This is a brand-new deck-builder set in medieval times, where you'll use your cards to heal villagers who aren't exactly all there in one way or another, due to the influence of mysterious entities. You'll have to heal, protect, ward off, and use other abilities to help and save them. The game looks cool, but we won't see it for a while, as the team revealed the Early Access window is currently set for January 2026.

Bloodletter

Bloodletter is a strategic deck-builder where cunning and craft are needed to vanquish evil. A deck-builder most strategic, its roots lie entwined with the arcane art of tarot, remedies of the flesh, and the surrounding superstitions. Evil entities have crept into the hearts of the common folk, who teeter upon the brink of madness and death. Only thy bathhouse stands as a bastion against the creeping corruption. Will thy dubious methods offer them salvation?

As moonlight falleth, malevolent spirits stir. Take up the mantle of a barber-surgeon and protect the villagers from their vile influence. Use thy deck of cards to heal villagers' bodies and minds from the entities' attacks and ready them for another cursed night. In exchange for thy help, villagers offer strange new arts and powerful boons — but beware: trust, once broken, shall not be mended easily. Take heed, barber-surgeon: the path of the bloodletter is not for the faint of heart — salvation or damnation await.

Over 80 cards bearing unique incantations, illustrations and titles

Six blessing and curse cards capable of turning fate itself upon its head

Ten villagers with their own talents, oddities, and eerie animations

Four dreadful entities, each a foul spirit with its own wicked design

One fantastical realm, steeped in medieval myth, mystery, and dread

