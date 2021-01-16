Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Receives Free DLC Update

505 Games and Raw Fury have released a new free DLC update for Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night this week. Right now, anyone who owns the game can download the free DLC, which includes the new Classic Mode, as well as the Kingdom Crossover, which should make things a little interesting for everyone. This is part of what the developers have planned out to be a steady stream of new content for the game that will roll through for months to come. The DLC is available now on all three major consoles and PC via Steam. You can read more about both additions below as well as check out the trailer for the new content.

Classic Mode: Announced during Bloodstained's Kickstarter campaign, Classic Mode sends Miriam into an 8-bit aesthetic world armed only with a Sword-whip. Miriam must once again enter the demonic castle to confront Gebel and survive five harrowing stages and five sub-bosses that stand in her way. Upon finishing Classic Mode, players are graded on time, score and number of deaths across three difficulty modes – be sure to efficiently use Miriam's special moves including slide, backstep and backflip. Users can activate Classic Mode from the EXTRA MODES option on the main menu screen.

Kingdom Crossover: Publishers Raw Fury and 505 Games partnered last year by transporting Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night's beloved characters – Miriam, Zangetsu, Gebel and Alfred – to Kingdom: Two Crowns. Both publishers are teaming up again, but this time, bringing the world of Kingdom: Two Crowns into Bloodstained. The aptly named Kingdom Crossover content includes a new area that captures the beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic of Kingdom. Players will encounter a new boss, the Archer Familiar Shard and can find a new piece of equipment: the Crown Head Gear, which reduces damage at the cost of gold.