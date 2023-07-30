Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol Released Brand-New Combat Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Blue Protocol from Bandai Namco and Amazon Games, highlighting the combat you'll experience.

Amazon Games and Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer this past week for Blue Protocol, showing off more of the combat you'll experience in the game. The video shows off the different kinds of classes you'll be able to play and how effective they are in their given areas of fighting. Enjoy the new trailer below as we're patiently waiting to see when in 2024 the game will be released.

"Featuring a dynamic action combat system, deep character customization, and an epic story set in a vast world, Blue Protocol is an Online Action RPG where you become the hero of your very own anime adventure. You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels, you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or an advanced player; the action-based combat system features simple controls that are customizable and able to match any play style. Become your ideal self: choose your facial appearance, hairstyle, clothes, accessories, weapons, and mounts for a combination that's uniquely your personal style. Work together as a team with other players to tackle quests, fight boss battles, and engage in massive online raids against towering monsters."

"Blue Protocol, co-developed by Bandai Namco Online Inc. and Bandai Namco Studios, takes players on a heroic journey through Regnas, a world teetering on the brink of destruction after millennia of conflict and technology overuse. Players must unite and harness the mysterious light called Flux to defeat powerful foes. Players can fully customize their character and choose from five unique classes at launch: the sturdy Blade Warden, the valiant Twin Striker, the versatile Keen Strider, the multifaceted Spell Weaver, or the damage-dealing Foe Breaker. Aided by Echoes, mystical summoned creatures with powerful attacks, players will unlock their memories and fight to save the world."

