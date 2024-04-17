Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus

Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus as the game will be released for PC and console this July.

Article Summary New gameplay trailer for Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus released by Humble Games.

Stunning 2.5D platformer inspired by Japanese folklore launching on July 18, 2024.

Discover a mystical world with Metroidvania elements and acrobatic combat system.

Battle legendary monsters using abilities from brewable arcane teas and Daruma dolls.

Humble Games and Squid Shock Studios have released a new gameplay trailer this week for their upcoming title, Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus. The trailer shows off more of the characters and the action of the hand-drawn 2.5D platformer as we get a far better look at the story behind the game. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released for PC and consoles on July 18, 2024.

Flow with acrobatic grace and agility through a mysterious world of myth and legend in Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a colorful hand-drawn adventure inspired by Japanese folklore. Undertake a mystical journey as Bō, a celestial blossom (fox tentaihana) descends from the heavens to fulfill a mysterious ancient prophecy. Use your legendary bō staff to bounce and glide fluidly through an otherworldly realm of hand-drawn, dreamlike landscapes, strange and adorable yokai, and massive monsters summoned from ancient legends of Japan. Explore a diverse and interconnected world in a 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer with Metroidvania elements. Journey to a haunted castle, a thriving Japanese-inspired metropolis, and many more strange and wondrous places—then find ways to travel back and fully explore newly unlocked paths and surprises.

Navigate the world's platforming challenges with acrobatic precision, elegance, and finesse. Use Bō's distinctive move-and-reset system to reach new areas efficiently or recover when your footing flounders. Brew and drink arcane teas to unlock powerful new abilities for Bō's shapeshifting staff. Mash foes with the Mochi Mallet, unlock new movement techniques like the Lotus Dash and Grappling Gun, and gracefully power up along your journey. Each colorful Daruma doll you discover can be upgraded and summoned to the battlefield, where these adorable and powerful allies can deploy spells and other spectacular abilities to aid you in combat. Challenge massive, awe-inspiring monsters drawn from Japanese folklore! You'll need to call upon all of the knowledge and acrobatic skills you've gained to vanquish these powerful adversaries and advance further in your quest.

