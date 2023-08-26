Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch follows up with the cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames at the end of its initial release month.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in August 2023 toward the end of release month.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $93.46 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $36.73 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $29.98 Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $35.38 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $16.87 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $10.28 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $10.15 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $9.81 Geeta Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 226/197: $8.88 Tera Tyranitar ex Full Art 228/197: $8.88 Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $8.37 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $6.46 Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare 230/197: $5.22 Scizor Illustration Rare 205/197: $4.99 Artazon Trainer Stadium Gold Hyper Rare 229/197: $4.44

It's interesting to watch Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare here, as it has fallen from our release week report… but it was already surprisingly low for a release week Charizard Secret Rare. Especially one this cool. And yet, it still falls a bit more. We truly are at the end of the hype era. Tera Charizard ex Full Art took a noticeable drop of $6, with the standard Tera Charizard ex falling $5.

