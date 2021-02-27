Boomerang X Will Be Coming To PC & Switch This Spring

Devolver Digital and developer DANG! revealed this week that they're bringing Boomerang X to the Nintendo Switch and PC this Spring. The team is referring to this game as an action-packed FPB (First Person Boomeranger) where you'll be using every trick you can with a special boomerang weapon you wield to take down enemies. The physics on the game are insane as you'll be using a combination of moves and attacks to essentially clear out areas of all the bad guys hanging out waiting to do you harm. For those of you looking to try the game out, you're in luck, as Steam has a demo loaded up right now that will let you try out a little bit of the game and experiment with what you can do. You can also enjoy the trailer below as we patiently wait for Devolver to put an official release date on this before the end of May.

Whispers bubble from fresh cracks in the ground, echoing through the abandoned depths and primordial woods. A black flow cuts through stone and threatens to spill once more across the world. The ancient tetraform calls, and with it come unearthly powers. Armed with a magical boomerang, slice, fly, and dive through flocks of evil creatures in this acrobatic arena shooter. Obliterate wave after wave and journey ever downwards into the shadows. Catapult yourself through the air, use the power drawn from fallen creatures to slow time, and cut through the swarms of dark beings with a razor-edge boomerang. Travel through once bustling locales, sacrificed to hide a myth, and descend the Godpath into the lost realms below. Cleanse these halls and ensure that whatever lies beneath doesn't come back.