Borderlands 4 Pushes Release Date To September 2025

In a surprising move, 2K Games announced today the release date for Borderlands 4 has been pushed up by a couple of weeks

Article Summary Borderlands 4 release date moved up to September 12, 2025, arriving 11 days earlier than planned.

Speculation suggests the change avoids overlap with the expected 2025 release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Players will explore Kairos as four new Vault Hunters facing off against the tyrannical Timekeeper.

Experience action-packed co-op gameplay, deep customization, and tons of loot in Borderlands 4.

2K Games made a surprise announcement this morning for Borderlands 4, as they have pushed the release date to a new week, and it's not the direction you think. Originally, the game was scheduled to be released on September 23, 2025. That has now been changed to September 12, 2025, a full 11 days earlier than expected. Which, on the one hand, is very good news as it seems like the company is ready to go with the game sooner than expected. However, speculation online is that the date change might have a different purpose.

Social media speculation and some well-known rumor accounts suggest that the change is being made to accommodate the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is still slated for 2025, but the theory is that it will be released this Fall. If that is the case, it makes sense that 2K would move one up so they don't clash with each other and hurt sales. But until we find out when GTA6 comes out, that's all just a rumor. We'll find out more about Borderlands 4 during Sony's State of Play livestream tomorrow afternoon.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.

