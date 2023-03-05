Boss-Rush Game Gripper Confirmed For Release In Late March Indie developer and publisher Heart Core will release Gripper for PC and Nintendo Switch on March 29th, 2023.

Indie developer and publisher Heart Core revealed the official release date for Gripper, as the game will be coming out near the end of the month. After being teased for a few months and having a free demo release, the team confirmed the official release date will take place on March 29th for PC via Steam as well as Nintendo Switch. Along with the news came a brand new trailer, which shows off more of the high-speed cyberbike boss-rush action title, which we have for you down below.

"In Gripper, players enter the burnout seat as None, a cyber biker who is stuck inside a collapsing world. Long separated from his parents, None is jolted back into their lives and forced to save the world from the AI known as Zero. To do so he must race through post-apocalyptic landscapes connected by treacherous tunnels, explore dead lands with the help of his mechanized cat buddy Cat-Kit, and ultimately defeat relentless bosses by gripping and ripping out their hearts. Gripper's core gameplay loop consists of three phases: the Main Hub, Tunnels, and Boss Fights."

Family Comes First: Experience the story of a broken family, and the trials and tribulations of putting it back together.

Experience the story of a broken family, and the trials and tribulations of putting it back together. Grip and Tear Until it is Done: Use your cyberbike grappling hook to tear apart intimidating bosses of all shapes and sizes, each representing a different stage of grief.

Use your cyberbike grappling hook to tear apart intimidating bosses of all shapes and sizes, each representing a different stage of grief. Meet Kat-Kit the Cat: Your childhood stuffed animal is alive and…sassy? Kat-Kit is here to cheer you on and help you upgrade your bike to the max.

Your childhood stuffed animal is alive and…sassy? Kat-Kit is here to cheer you on and help you upgrade your bike to the max. Apocalyptic Acclamation: Explore post-apocalyptic cyberpunk biomes which will form a vast world to travel through.

Explore post-apocalyptic cyberpunk biomes which will form a vast world to travel through. Love the Smell of Burning Rubber: Speed your way through intense tunnel riding tracks; dodging hazards and pitfalls at breakneck speeds.

Speed your way through intense tunnel riding tracks; dodging hazards and pitfalls at breakneck speeds. Sounds of the Future: Enjoy an entrancing blend of visual splendor and synth beat sounds that immerse you in a truly alien world.