Boss Team Games Announces Evil Dead: The Game

Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive dropped a might big surprise at The Game Awards 2020 with Evil Dead: The Game. As you might suspect, the game is fully playing on all of the previous lore of the franchise from the films and the TV series, as you play Ash Williams along with three companions from different points in his history with the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis. Everything in the game is based on the works and characters created by Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, and Bruce Campbell, but for some reason there doesn't seem to be any references to the 2013 film they produced. Perhaps done so just to keep things simple for longtime fans. You'll be working as a group in this massive co-op experience, which will remind a lot of you familiar with Saber's work of World War Z. Evil Dead: The Game is due out sometime in 2021, but int he meantime, enjoy the trailer and the info from the devs below. Along with a word from Campbell himself.

"I'm excited to be strapping on the chainsaw one more time," said Bruce Campbell, who has given life to Ashley J. Williams across multiple films and the recent STARZ original Ash vs. Evil Dead television series. "Boss Team and Saber Interactive are planning a huge immersive dealio, and I knew I had to come back. You'll be able to step into my shoes and kick some Deadite ass! Based on the Evil Dead franchise and characters created by Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, and Bruce Campbell, the game casts players against the forces of evil that have been unleashed from the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, with sights and sounds inspired by the films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn, and Army of Darkness, as well as the STARZ original Ash vs. Evil Dead television series. Work together as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, crafting, managing your fear, and finding key artifacts to seal the breach between worlds. Or take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon to hunt Ash and his friends while possessing Deadites, the environment, and even the survivors themselves as you seek to swallow their souls! Plenty of surprises await in this gore-filled battle against evil that captures the characters, horror, humor, and action from the franchise. Battle across memorable locations including the infamous cabin in the woods, brought to life with tons of terrifying visuals and all-new dialogue from Bruce Campbell. Discover more than 25 weapons, including Ash's Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw, and advance in a variety of skill trees to grow stronger and survive in this fun co-op and PvP experience in Evil Dead: The Game.