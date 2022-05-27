Magic: The Gathering Reveals Secret Lair: Pride Across The Multiverse

Magic: The Gathering has revealed a new set of cards from Secret Lair as they are offering Pride Across The Multiverse collectible cards. In celebration of Pride Month, the company has created this special set of cards, eight to be precise, with illustrations by seven LGBTQIA2+ artists. The cards are designed to help bring unique and creative styles and lived experiences to the cards like never before, through the talents of these amazing artists. As part of the sale of these cards, 50% of each Pride Across the Multiverse purchase will be donated directly to The Trevor Project. If you're not familiar with the group, they are the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA2+ youth. We have more info on the cards below as they can be purchased here.

Pride Across the Multiverse is a celebration of the LGBTQIA2+ community's relentless creativity. The cards in this drop draw from many diverse experiences, and it is our hope that people find some part of their own unique selves reflected in these cards. 50% of each Pride Across the Multiverse purchase will be donated directly to the Trevor Project. Each card was illustrated by an LGBTQIA2+ artist, bringing their own unique creative styles and lived experiences. Merlin G.G's Triumphant Reckoning honors the community's hard-fought victories and the battles that are still to come. Kieran Yanner invites us to all celebrate Ral and Tomik's wedding in Savor the Moment. Winona Nelson depicts Alesha, Who Smiles at Death in her older years, guiding the next generation. Ricardo Bessa imagines Magic's own Pride Parade on Collective Voyage, and the idyllic refuge of Bearscape. Peo Michie shows us a quiet, romantic moment as Saheeli and Huatli take their "dogs" for a walk in Heartbeat of Spring. Lauren YS's Sol Ring brings together a diverse collection of objects symbolizing many facets of the community. And Jabari Weathers illustrates Mana Confluence, celebrating our combined diversity and experience as we create a new and brighter future together.