War Planet Online Holds Crossover Event With Terminator 2

Gameloft has launched a brand new event into War Planet Online as they're celebrating the legacy of the action film Terminator 2. The company has officially partnered with STUDIOCANAL, the current rights holder to Terminator 2, in order to bring this event to life as they celebrate the 30th Anniversary of its release in theaters. You'll be playing with special assets for a few weeks as you join Sarah Conner in the fight against an army of T-800's and T-1000's in an effort to push back against Skynet. We have more info on it below as this will run all thew way through the first week of December.

In this limited-time event running from October 19, 2021, through December 7, 2021, players will partner with Sarah Connor herself, who advises the player through the special Terminator-themed content. Additionally, players uncover a story-driven Chain Event from October 21 to November 1 in which all players will join Sarah Connor in a battle against Skynet and Judgment Day. The players will go through series of missions in which every victory helps in unlocking limited edition Terminator prizes, exclusive for this event, including T-800, T-1000 and Sarah Connor avatars. Also introduced is the Terminator PvE Renegade season, a story-driven event where Terminator Renegades will invade the world of War Planet Online, in which players will face T-800 bosses and four special Skynet war machines. Players will want to face these challenges because the rewards include supreme Terminator items and materials.

Other features introduced in this event include a special Metal Havoc Terminator mini-game, where the #WPOARMY will gather post-battle debris spread across the world map, which can be exchanged with the exclusive Terminator Trader for explosive apocalypse-stopping rewards. Crafting features are also included, with the introduction of the Liquid Metal crafting material and the Doomsday Crafting Set, which provides cybernetic gear to all players, including a commander offensive weaponry with a look that "screams" "Hasta la vista, baby."