BrainLeap Technologies Reveals Details On The Attention Arcade

BrainLeap Technologies revealed new info this week about a brand new gaming platform they're launching called The Attention Arcade. The design of this is kind of unique as it uses eye movement as the controller as opposed to traditional game controllers or using a keyboard and mouse. The purpose of it was designed to help millions of children around the world that struggle with attention and focus issues. The theory being that if you give a child something to look at and they use their eyes to make something on the screen happen, it will help them learn to focus and utilize their vision better. The platform has six games already, which we have listed below. The software can be downloaded for $39 a month if you decide to use it, and you can read more about the tech behind it here.

Dr. Mole & Mr. Hide: The goal of Dr. Mole & Mr. Hide is to hit bandit moles as they pop out of the ground and to avoid looking at the professor moles. As the game progresses, the moles appear more quickly and from more locations. The game trains the ability to quickly and accurately orient the player's gaze and attention to a sudden event, and to monitor a wide range of view. As the game gets harder, inhibitory control is also developed as the player avoids looking at the professor moles.

Shroomdigger: The player searches for spotted-top mushrooms in a mystical landscape. Focusing gaze on a "shroom" causes it to shrink until it disappears with a poof. Find all the shrooms before time runs out! The game trains attention by requiring steady fixation of gaze, visual search in a crowded field, and the ability to ignore moving distractions.

Space Race: The player uses gaze to steer a ship through a cosmic race course, aiming for green gates, avoiding red gates, and collecting stars for bonus points. The game trains anticipatory focus by requiring the player to gaze ahead of the current ship position. Executive functions related to planning are trained by the need to quickly decide whether collecting a star will leave enough time to avoid a red gate that causes damage to the ship.

Kung Fall: The player trains a ninja for the Dojo's Aerial Skills exam. Using gaze, the player guides the ninja to land and balance on a series of rock pillars while avoiding birds and ignoring falling cherry blossoms. The game trains planning, steady fixation of attention and gaze, and the ability to ignore moving distractions. This game is unlocked after 3 hours of play.

Butterfly Bob: Butterfly Bob flies through a peaceful landscape, collecting nectar from flowers while avoiding menacing bugs and traps hiding in bushes. The player uses gaze to guide Bob vertically, flying higher or lower as needed. It trains anticipatory focus, planning, and prioritization. This game is unlocked after 6 hours of play.

Trapped-A-Zoid: The player uses gaze to steer a spaceship to avoid colliding with neighboring ships. It trains inhibitory control of attention, requiring the player to suppress salient visual input while gazing into the empty space where the spaceship will be safe. Executive function is trained by engaging top-down strategy planning. This game is unlocked after 10 hours of play.