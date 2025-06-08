Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Colorbound, Panpipe Studio

Brand-New Puzzle Platformer Colorbound Announced

A brand-new puzzle platformer game was announced this weekend, as Colorbound will be coming to PC via Steam sometime next year

Article Summary Colorbound is a new puzzle platformer coming to PC via Steam, developed by Panpipe Studio and Whitethorn Games.

Play as Anku, a boy with color powers, who solves puzzles and shapes the world to find his grandfather’s band.

Collect and use different colors, each with unique effects, to overcome platforming and logic-based challenges.

Inspired by Aymara and Chilean culture, Colorbound features vibrant art, music, and a heartfelt family story.

Indie game developer Panpipe Studio and publisher Whitethorn Games revealed their latest game on the way, as they showed off the debut trailer for Colorbound. The game will have you play as a young boy who has a special gift revolving around the ability to control colors and, by proxy, the environment around him. You'll use those powers to solve intricate puzzles, find new pathways, and tell an interesting story over time in various ways. The game has no release date beyond the idea we'll see it sometime in 2026, so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here.

Bring the world around you to life with the power of color in Colorbound, a vibrant palette-platformer. Join Anku on a heartfelt journey to reunite his late grandfather's band by using color to shape the world around you. As you journey, you'll solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and help a family of musicians come together one last time. Anku's grandfather was a beloved musician to his people, but his band has long since scattered/ Now, with only memories and a special gift, Anku must journey across diverse landscapes to find the missing musicians, reignite their passions, and give his grandfather the farewell he deserves. Along the way, you'll use color to brighten the canvas, turning obstacles into opportunities, and puzzles into music!

In Colorbound, you will collect colors onto your palette which can be used to overcome logic and light platforming puzzles. From lush forests to forgotten cities, Colorbound's overworld offers a variety of mind-bending puzzles that span a variety of locations and aesthetics. Not all colors behave the same way. Some may be lighter, allowing objects to float away once painted, while other colors are heavier and may drop down. Using this to your advantage can help Anku cross the treacherous terrain to reach his destination. Colorbound draws inspiration from the Aymara culture of the Andes, blending traditional music and art styles with an indie-gem-inspired puzzle platformer experience. Informed by Panpipe Studio's Chilean culture and heritage, Colorbound celebrates the rich culture of South America while delivering a universal story of love, loss, and the power of art.

