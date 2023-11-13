Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 68: Iono Chase Card

kirisAki, one of the top Trainer artists in the Pokémon TCG, contributed the heavy hitting Iono Special Illustration Rare to Paldea Evolved.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at the chase card of the set.

Many may be wondering what is so special about this Iono card. The card, pictured above, is a Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter card, which is essentially the equivalent of an Alt Art for a Trainer. The Japanese version of the Iono card was selling for over $1,000 in the secondary market. Iono is, very simply, a breakout character from the Scarlet & Violet games, similar to how Marnie was in Sword & Shield. The English-language version of the card is the top card of Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved when it comes to value, currently worth $82.46. This card, illustrated by kirisAki, set off a new but brief interest in female-driven Trainer Supporter cards, leading to momentary spikes in value for multiple Full Art Trainer Supporters from the Sword & Shield era. This is also no surprise, considering the artist here. kirisAki is one of the top Full Art Trainer artists in the Pokémon TCG, creating some major chase cards.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

