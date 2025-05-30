Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: bravely default, Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Dropped Several New Images

Check out some of the new images Square Enix released for Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD ahead of the game's release next week

Article Summary Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD gets a new batch of visuals ahead of its June 5, 2025 release.

Classic JRPG gameplay returns with strategic Brave and Default combat and 20+ unique jobs to master.

Remaster enhancements include high-definition graphics, updated UI, and new fast-forward options.

Modern features added like retooled online play for Nintendo Switch 2 and exclusive new minigames.

Square Enix dropped some new images for Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD this week, giving us a little more to check out ahead of the game's release. We have a small gallery of images for you below showing off some of the new imagery they revealed for the title, including artwork, cutscenes, and in-game action. Some of them look pretty awesome as you can see they took great care to make this feel like a true remaster and not just an old game with a new coat of paint. Enjoy the images as the game drops on June 5, 2025.

Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD

Bravely Default, the incredible first instalment in the Bravely series returns, remastered in high definition. Relive the tale of the warriors of light on their quest to awaken the crystals. Enjoy strategic battles featuring the unique Brave and Default commands and over 20 different jobs. Plus modern gameplay enhancements and all-new minigames!

Story: Make for the distant land of Luxendarc as a warrior of light. Without warning, the Great Chasm opened a hole in the world. Tiz is the sole survivor of a village swallowed whole by the chasm. In the depths of his despair, he encounters a young vestal named Agnès. Together they set off on a journey with the goal of closing the chasm and freeing the crystals swallowed by darkness. They set off, entirely unaware of the significance of that goal.

Take your time planning your strategies in turn-based battles. What command to choose, in what style to fight, and just how many actions to take—a variety of tactics are at your disposal in this deep and engaging battle system. Two commands bring a new dimension of enjoyment to battle: brave to expend BP and increase the number of actions taken in a turn, or default to shore up your defenses and accumulate BP for later. Annihilate the enemy with an onslaught of attack moves or recover from a sticky situation with a combination of resurrection and healing moves. Enhancements: Enjoy your adventure with upgraded features. Based on the original version, this remaster features high-definition graphics, a redesigned user interface, ability to fast forward event scenes, and other modern conveniences. Networking features from the original version have been retooled for Nintendo Switch 2 online services. Two types of mouse-controlled minigames are also newly added.

