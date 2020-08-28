Full A Mega Discovery Special Research Questline For Pokémon GO

Mega Evolution has been introduced into Pokémon GO this afternoon. Currently, the Energy to evolve your Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur up can be obtained from battling and defeating those Pokémon in Mega Raids. Beedrill is also currently able to be Mega Evolved, though, and its Energy is obtainable through a Special Research quest called A Mega Discovery. The full questline is four pages long and will reward enough Mega Energy to evolve your Beedrill multiple times.

Here is the full questline of the Mega Discovery research.

A Mega Discovery: Page One

Send 3 Gifts to Friends: 10 PokéBall

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 10 Super Potions

Catch 15 Pokémon: 25 Beedrill Mega Energy

REWARD: Weedle with a Shiny chance, 3 Rare Candy, 5000 XP

A Mega Discovery: Page Two

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 20 Weedle Candy

Evolve 1 Weedle: 2,000 Stardust

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts: 1 Premium Raid Pass

REWARD: 100 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1 Charge TM, 5000 XP

A Mega Discovery: Page Three

Win a Raid: 6 Revives

Battle in a Mega Raid: 2 Silver Pinap Berry

Catch 10 Pokémon: 6 Hyper Potion

Rewards: 25 Beedrill Mega Energy, 3 Rare Candy, 5000 XP

NOTE: An early version of this page included a Snapshot task which has been removed because of a current iOS glitch.

A Mega Discovery: Page Four

Claim Reward: 1500 Stardust

Claim Reward: 1500 Stardust

Claim Reward: 1500 Stardust

Rewards: 25 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1500 Stardust, 5000 XP

With Beedrill not currently in Mega Raids, the Mega Discover research is the only way to obtain Mega Beedrill. This Evolution is a temporary power-up, but it will be very useful when raiding with other players using Bug-type Pokémon. Bringing a Mega Beedrill into a raid will boost the attack of all other Bug-types that every trainer raiding is using, which will be especially effective when battling Pokémon weak to Bug-type attacks, especially Psychic-type and Dark-type Pokémon. Players may want to conserve Mega Beedrill Energy for the release of the Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon Cresselia, who will take over Tier Five raids from Heatran in September.