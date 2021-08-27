Bravely Default II Will Release On Steam Next Week

Square Enix revealed this week at Gamescom 2021 that they will be releasing Bravely Default II on Steam this coming September. The company is offering 10% off for the game from now until September 13th, as the game will officially be released on September 2nd, 2021. Enjoy the trailer showing off how it will look on PC.

PC gamers and newcomers alike can soon discover the thrilling Brave and Default systems of Bravely Default II on Steam, where great risk can lead to even greater rewards in the game's turn-based battles. Players can enjoy customizing their party using the job system to find the optimal composition to take down challenging bosses. Bravely Default II features music from Revo, who makes his return from the original Bravely Default, and an original storyline featuring four new Heroes of Light. Full of exploration, charm, and strategy, the Steam version of Bravely Default II also features controller support and various resolution options. A new entry in the "Bravely" series, a new world, a new story, and all-new Heroes of Light, four new Heroes of Light emerge.

Seth: A young sailor who drifts to the continent of Excillant and is the main character of this story. Meet Gloria, an exiled princess whose kingdom was robbed of its Crystals, and set out on a journey to recover them with her.

Gloria: The princess of Musa, a kingdom that once watched over the harmony of the world – but the loss of the kingdom's Crystals led Musa to destruction. Having fallen into despair and gone into hiding, she decides to embark on a journey to retrieve the Crystals.

Adelle: A mercenary for hire. She travels with Elvis as his bodyguard in his search for an asterisk.

Elvis: A scholar who travels the world. Embark on a journey in search of a particular asterisk needed to unravel the last spellbook left by his master.