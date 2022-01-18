Brawlhalla Announces Plans For Seventh Year Of Esports

Ubisoft announced its plans for the upcoming seventh year of Brawlhalla esports, with a few changes to the format and prizes. This time around the competitions will feature a series of events in which players can earn points in Power Rankings, which will go toward their share of the $1,320,000 total prize pool. The season will have players from across the world will competing in both 1v1 and 2v2 matches, all of which will be held online due to the pandemic, to take place during the online Seasonal Championships in the Winter, Spring, Summer, and Autumn. The season will officially start with the Winter Championship running from January 28th-February 6th.

On top of the seasonal competitions, Year Seven will also feature many other unique pro player invitationals. The first will be the OMEN Oasis Online Championship, which will see the top players in the Power Rankings from North America and Europe battle it out online in their respective regions in February. Future competition will see the top 32 players in the worldwide Power Rankings compete at the Mid-Season Invitational Championship in June 2022. More information on these upcoming tournaments soon.

The competitive season will conclude in November with the seventh annual Brawlhalla World Championship, also known as BCX, which will feature the largest fighting game tournament prize pool ever. As a true celebration of the year, BCX 2022 will be an open sign-up competition, giving every player, regardless of their ranking, a chance to compete for the most prestigious title in Brawlhalla Esports and a share of USD $500,000. Details will be communicated over the coming months. Lastly, the 2022 season will also feature new additions to its esports ecosystem, with an improved Viewership Rewards system to offer new rewards for fans, and the first ever official online Japanese tournament in Brawlhalla. More details will be shared at a later date.