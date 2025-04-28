Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bridge Constructor Studio, ClockStone Studio

Bridge Constructor Studio Announced For Summer Release

After having a successful launch on VR last year, Bridge Constructor Studio will be coming to both PC and consoles this Summer

Article Summary Bridge Constructor Studio coming Summer 2025 to PC and all major consoles after a successful VR debut.

Features 70 unique puzzles, five biomes, and seven vehicle types for diverse bridge-building fun.

Unlimited creativity with no budget limits, plus extra rewards for cost-efficient construction.

Up to five player profiles let friends and family build and compete without sharing progress.

Indie game developer ClockStone Studio and publisher Headup Games have revealed that Bridge Constructor Studio is coming to PC and consoles this Summer. The game was already a hit on VR when it came out back in December 2024, and now it looks like they'll give non-VR users a chance to play this fun but different take on the franchise. No date has been set, but we do know it will arrive in 2025 for PC via Steam, GIG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles.

Bridge Constructor Studio

Players put their engineering skills to the test as they design their own constructions in animated 3D mini-dioramas, then start the simulation to watch their creations face the ultimate stability challenge. Combining the best elements of previous Bridge Constructor games with a modern, charming visual style – and featuring an intuitive building system, easy controls, no budget constraints, and optional challenges – it's the ultimate playground for seasoned builders as well as newcomers to the series.

70 Challenging Puzzles – Test your construction expertise with dozens of unique bridge-building puzzles across varied biomes. Seven different vehicles and multiple construction materials (wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars, and roadways) ensure each puzzle is a fresh and varied challenge.

– Test your construction expertise with dozens of unique bridge-building puzzles across varied biomes. Seven different vehicles and multiple construction materials (wood, steel, cables, concrete pillars, and roadways) ensure each puzzle is a fresh and varied challenge. Limitless Creativity – With no budget or material restrictions, you can freely experiment and design without limits. For an extra challenge, earn a special reward by keeping costs within a set budget while ensuring your bridge holds up under pressure!

– With no budget or material restrictions, you can freely experiment and design without limits. For an extra challenge, earn a special reward by keeping costs within a set budget while ensuring your bridge holds up under pressure! Diverse Environments – Build bridges across five beautiful biomes, from skyscraper-filled cities to snowy canyons, lush green valleys, and more. The possibilities are endless with seven unique vehicles offering different physics and challenges! Construct ramps and loops for daring monster truck stunts, create sturdy steel bridges for heavy timber transporters, or use moving objects in levels to overcome obstacles with the off-road vehicle. A three-wheeler pizza delivery van, parcel service truck, small tour coach, and city bus also join the fun!

– Build bridges across five beautiful biomes, from skyscraper-filled cities to snowy canyons, lush green valleys, and more. The possibilities are endless with seven unique vehicles offering different physics and challenges! Construct ramps and loops for daring monster truck stunts, create sturdy steel bridges for heavy timber transporters, or use moving objects in levels to overcome obstacles with the off-road vehicle. A three-wheeler pizza delivery van, parcel service truck, small tour coach, and city bus also join the fun! Sharing is Caring – Let your friends and family experience Bridge Constructor Studio without wrecking your carefully crafted masterpieces. Create up to five player profiles, each with its own campaign progress!

