Bugsnax Is Finally Coming To Both Xbox & Nintendo Switch

After being exclusive to PlayStation consoles for a year and a half, Bugsnax will finally come to both Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms. Developer and publisher Young Horses have revealed this new version, being dubbed The Isle Of Bigsnax, will have all of the content released for the previous game on PS4/PS5 and PC, along with new content that adds several hours of story and more to the main game. Not to mention iam8bit will be releasing a 25 vinyl soundtrack for the game that is currently in the works. You can see more of this version below as the game will be released on April 28th, 2022.

Bugsnax takes you on a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry! It's up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD? Fill Your Pack With Snax! Discover, hunt, and capture all 100 different species of Bugsnax using a variety of contraptions and bait.

Embark on a Tasty Quest! Explore the diverse biomes of Snaktooth Island to track down and reunite the inhabitants of Snaxburg.

Feed Somebody and You'll See, We Are Whatever We Eat! Stuff your new friends with Bugsnax to customize them with countless new looks.

Venture Deep to Seek the Truth! Follow every lead to learn more about Lizbert's band of misfits and the mysteries of Snaktooth Island.

Come Back For Seconds! Seek out side quests and travel off the beaten path to test your skills against fearsome supersized Bugsnax!

Make Yourself At Home! Complete challenges from your mailbox, collect decorations to personalize your hut, and most important of all: put hats on your favorite Snax!