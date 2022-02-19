Bullet Casters Announced To Be Released Sometime In 2022

Aurora Punks along with Last Credit Games revealed their latest game, Bullet Casters, will be released sometime in 2022. This game will fall into a few different categories for some as you're getting a shoot 'em up game with a local PvP mode, married to a fantasy world setting and bullet hell mechanics. You can either challenge your friends online to see who is the best, or you can go in and create your own matchups in the single-player mode as you'll be able to test your skills. The game doesn't have a release date, but like a lot of indie titles announced this week, it will have a demo to try out at Steam Next Fest starting February 21st.

Bullet Casters takes you on a journey where knowing your character hitbox is key to your success! Follow your enemies' projectile pattern and collect the stars required to unlock new levels. Or compete with a second player in a revolutionary attack/defense concept! Face off against your friends in epic bullet battles, where agility is the key to success! That, or your friend just spawns waaaaay too many monsters Tower Defense style… there are several creatures that the defender can mix and match to create maximum bullet overload. Embark with one of the four character and test your reflexes & dodge skills as you take on a series of gradually demanding levels and monsters. Completing these challenges rewards you with new units for Duel Mode.

"We want to create a Shoot 'em Up that anyone can easily pick up and play with their friends, even if they are new to the genre, or where Bullet Hell veterans can face off in heated competitions. Of course there will be plenty of single-player content too: the Challenge Mode will contain around 60 levels and feature intense boss fights," said Enrico Consiglio, Last Credit Games Director.